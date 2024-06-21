News

Area schools offering children summer meals

By Kelly Sienkowski
(Photo: USDA.gov)

Stafford, Prince William, and Manassas are all participating in the Summer Food Service Program this year. The meal service is part of the Summer Food Service Program federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.  Meals will be provided at the sites and times below:

 

Stafford Schools

Conway Elem.   June 10-July 13   7:45-8:15 a.m.   10:30-12 p.m.  Closed July 4-5

Kate Waller Barrett Elem.   June 10-July 3   7:45-8:15 a.m.   10:30-12 p.m.

Widewater Elem.   June 10-July 12   7:45-8:15 a.m.   10:30-12 p.m.   Closed July 4-5

Stafford Middle   June 10-July 3   8:30-9 a.m.   11-12:30 p.m.  Closed  June 28

Edward E. Drew Middle   June 24-July 11   8:30-9 a.m.   11-12:30 p.m. Closed  July 3-4

Shirley C. Heim Middle   July 8-July 25   8:30-9 a.m.   11-12:30 p.m.

 

Manassas Schools

All schools are closed July 4.

Jennie Dean Elem. School   June 24-July 11   8:45-9:15 a.m.   12:15-12:45 p.m.

Round Elem. School   June 24-July 11   8:45-9:15 a.m.   12:15-12:45 p.m.

Mayfield Intermediate School   June 24-July 11   8:45-9:15 a.m.   12:15-12:45 p.m.

Osbourn High School   June 17-July 25   9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.   1:15-1:45 p.m.

 

Prince William Schools

Belmont Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.   Closed  July 4-5

Dale City Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.   Closed  July 4-5

Featherstone Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.    Closed  July 4-5

Fitzgerald Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.     Closed  July 4-5

Freedom High   June 20-July 26   7-8 a.m.   10-11:30 a.m.     Closed  July 4-5

Hampton Middle   June 13-July 12   7:15-8:15 a.m.   10-11:15 a.m.     Closed  July 4-5

Innovation Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.     Closed  July 4-5

Kerrydale Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.     Closed  July 4-5

Leesylvania Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.    Closed  July 4-5

Loch Lomond Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.     Closed  July 4-5

Osbourn Park High   June 20-July 26   7-8 a.m.   10-11:30 a.m.     Closed  July 4-5

Parkside Middle   June 24-July 12   7:15-8:15 a.m.   10-11:15 a.m.     Closed  July 4-5

Pennington Traditional   July 15-July 26   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Porter Traditional   July 15-July 26   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Potomac Middle   June 24-July 12   7:15-8:15 a.m.   10-11:15 a.m.     Closed  July 4-5

Rockledge Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.   Closed  July 4-5

Rosa Parks Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.   Closed  July 4-5

Triangle Elem.   June 24-July 12   8:30-9:30 a.m.   11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.     Closed  July 4-5

 

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  • I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email!

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