Area schools offering children summer meals

Stafford, Prince William, and Manassas are all participating in the Summer Food Service Program this year. The meal service is part of the Summer Food Service Program federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times below:

Stafford Schools

Conway Elem. June 10-July 13 7:45-8:15 a.m. 10:30-12 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Kate Waller Barrett Elem. June 10-July 3 7:45-8:15 a.m. 10:30-12 p.m.

Widewater Elem. June 10-July 12 7:45-8:15 a.m. 10:30-12 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Stafford Middle June 10-July 3 8:30-9 a.m. 11-12:30 p.m. Closed June 28

Edward E. Drew Middle June 24-July 11 8:30-9 a.m. 11-12:30 p.m. Closed July 3-4

Shirley C. Heim Middle July 8-July 25 8:30-9 a.m. 11-12:30 p.m.

Manassas Schools

All schools are closed July 4.

Jennie Dean Elem. School June 24-July 11 8:45-9:15 a.m. 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Round Elem. School June 24-July 11 8:45-9:15 a.m. 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Mayfield Intermediate School June 24-July 11 8:45-9:15 a.m. 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Osbourn High School June 17-July 25 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Prince William Schools

Belmont Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Dale City Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Featherstone Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Fitzgerald Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Freedom High June 20-July 26 7-8 a.m. 10-11:30 a.m. Closed July 4-5

Hampton Middle June 13-July 12 7:15-8:15 a.m. 10-11:15 a.m. Closed July 4-5

Innovation Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Kerrydale Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Leesylvania Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Loch Lomond Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Osbourn Park High June 20-July 26 7-8 a.m. 10-11:30 a.m. Closed July 4-5

Parkside Middle June 24-July 12 7:15-8:15 a.m. 10-11:15 a.m. Closed July 4-5

Pennington Traditional July 15-July 26 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Porter Traditional July 15-July 26 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Potomac Middle June 24-July 12 7:15-8:15 a.m. 10-11:15 a.m. Closed July 4-5

Rockledge Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Rosa Parks Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5

Triangle Elem. June 24-July 12 8:30-9:30 a.m. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Closed July 4-5