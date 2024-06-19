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Stafford Schools appoints Acting Superintendent, revises budget

By Kelly Sienkowski
Chris R. Fulmer has been named Acting Superintendent for Stafford County Public Schools

Following the announcement of Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor’s departure from Stafford County Schools (SCPS), the School Board held a Special Called Meeting on June 18. After a closed session, the School Board voted unanimously to appoint Chris R. Fulmer as the Acting Superintendent.

On June 25, the board will meet to select a Superintendent search firm.

The board also rescinded the FY25 budget and adopted a new one. The revised budget brings the average pay raise to a total of 6.5% for teachers in FY25, adding a 1% increase to teacher and instructional support scales approved in the Provisional Budget. $527,000 was trimmed from non-compensation total spending, and a reduction from 12-month to 10.5-month contracts for the five High School Deans saved $60,000. 

The new Office of Student Conduct, which will be staffed by a Director of Student Conduct and a Title IX Coordinator, was retained. Dr. Taylor said ““We have really gotten creative in coming up with budget solutions, and I hope the community continues to support our funding requests in light of these decisions.”

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  • I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email!

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