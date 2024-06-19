Stafford Schools appoints Acting Superintendent, revises budget

Following the announcement of Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor’s departure from Stafford County Schools (SCPS), the School Board held a Special Called Meeting on June 18. After a closed session, the School Board voted unanimously to appoint Chris R. Fulmer as the Acting Superintendent.

On June 25, the board will meet to select a Superintendent search firm.

The board also rescinded the FY25 budget and adopted a new one. The revised budget brings the average pay raise to a total of 6.5% for teachers in FY25, adding a 1% increase to teacher and instructional support scales approved in the Provisional Budget. $527,000 was trimmed from non-compensation total spending, and a reduction from 12-month to 10.5-month contracts for the five High School Deans saved $60,000.

The new Office of Student Conduct, which will be staffed by a Director of Student Conduct and a Title IX Coordinator, was retained. Dr. Taylor said ““We have really gotten creative in coming up with budget solutions, and I hope the community continues to support our funding requests in light of these decisions.”