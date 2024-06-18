Volunteer Opportunities This Week

Recognize Outstanding Volunteers

Does your organization have an outstanding volunteer or volunteer group whose service deserves recognition? Serve Virginia announces that nominations for this year’s Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards are open! This is a wonderful way to recognize and thank your special volunteers for their service. Please visit https://bit.ly/3K2GLT1 for more information. The deadline to submit is June 25 at 5 pm.

BEACON for Adult Literacy

BEACON for Adult Literacy needs volunteers age 18+ to host their Summer Conversation Classes this summer. Sessions will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 am-11 am, and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 pm-8:30 pm. All sessions are online, so you can help students improve their English skills from the comfort of your home. Online volunteer information sessions are available; please visit https://bit.ly/43zEFTv to sign up. For more information, email [email protected] or call 571-531-5838.

Boxes of Basics

Looking for a summer volunteer opportunity? Consider helping the wonderful staff at Boxes of Basics! They’re hosting Summer Drop-In Volunteering for volunteers age 18+ on Mondays, 9 am-1 pm, starting June 17 through August 12. Help sort and organize their warehouse at 9239 Mike Garcia Drive, Manassas, in preparation for the next school year. For more information, email [email protected].

Canine Companions

Dog lovers! You can volunteer to raise a puppy and be a part of something truly life-changing. Canine Companions needs Prince William area volunteers to be Puppy Raisers, supporting their mission to provide service dogs to people with disabilities. This family-friendly opportunity allows you to help train a puppy for a future career as a service dog. For more information, visit [this https://bit.ly/3yNvAuT. Upcoming virtual volunteer information sessions will be held June 25 and July 11. For more details, email [email protected].

Educate America, Inc.

Educate America, Inc, a nonprofit startup, is seeking volunteers ages 18+ to assist with providing after-school tutoring and mentoring services within five to ten Prince William County Public Schools during the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 school year. Your time and expertise can positively impact the academic success and personal development of underserved youth. Volunteers need to complete background and CPS checks by July 15, 2024. To join, complete the online application form at https://www.educateusainc.org/now-recruiting. For questions, email [email protected].

Celebrate America

Historic Manassas, Inc. needs volunteers to support Celebrate America and the Stars & Stripes Rooftop Picnic in Old Town Manassas on July 4. Shifts are available from 11 am-3 pm, 3 pm-7 pm, and 7 pm-11 pm. Support these fun events, including kid-friendly and family-friendly activities, and enjoy a magnificent view of the fireworks. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3Sp91TJ or email [email protected] for more information.

Manassas Bee Festival

The Manassas Bee Festival is coming on June 22 at Liberia House, 8601 Portner Avenue, Manassas, and volunteer “Worker Bees” of all ages are needed. Volunteers under 18 are welcome with a responsible adult or group leader. Volunteers are needed June 21 to help set up the festival and during the event on June 22. Tasks include assisting with set up, helping vendors, and working at the welcome tent. Volunteers will receive a free green t-shirt. Sign up at http://www.manassasbeefestival.com/contact-donations-questions/, indicating you are a Volunteer. For more details, email [email protected].

USO Centers at Marine Corps Base Quantico

Support those who serve our country! Marine Corps Base Quantico needs volunteers age 18+ to support their USO Centers. Volunteers support center operations, events, and programs, positively impacting active-duty service members and military families. For more information, visithttps://bit.ly/3zbrUDi or email [email protected].

Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners

If you love plants and connecting with local gardeners, Virginia Cooperative Extension Prince William Unit is recruiting Master Gardener volunteers. Information sessions will be held over the summer, and training begins in September. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3V3NwsK, email [email protected], or call 703-792-7747.

For more volunteer opportunities, contact Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292 or visit volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thank you for all you do in our community!