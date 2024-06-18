Vindman threatens to sue reporter asking about his military rank

The Independent: “A law firm representing the Vindman campaign then contacted The Independent threatening litigation. The letter insisted that Vindman “is a Colonel and correctly identifies himself as such” and that “Pursuant to Army Custom and Regulation 25-50, the proper mode to address Colonels and Lieutenant Colonels is Colonel.” The letter also claimed that reporting Bedell’s statement would be defamatory.

The attorney for Vindman further stated that he “does not dispute that he retired at the grade of O5 [Lieutenant Colonel]. However, his pay grade at retirement has no impact on either pay or entitlements and on whether he is in fact a retired Colonel.”

Vindman, a Democrat who lives in Dale City, is widely considered to win today’s Primary Election in Virginia’s 7th District, which includes eastern Prince William County, Stafford, Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg.