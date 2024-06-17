Limited Tickets for Manassas Rooftop July 4 Party On Sale

Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) is now selling tickets for a July 4th Stars & Stripes Rooftop Picnic, set to provide the best view of the City of Manassas fireworks display. The event will occur on July 4, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., atop the downtown parking garage at 9102 Prince William Street.

The rooftop picnic promises a variety of food and drinks. Attendees can look forward to hamburgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, chips, green beans, cupcakes, beer, wine, soda, and water. The evening will also feature a DJ and games, ensuring entertainment for guests of all ages.

This private event is limited to 200 tickets. Proceeds from ticket sales will support HMI’s efforts to cover the event’s expenses and contribute to keeping Historic Downtown Manassas vibrant and thriving, HMI states on its Facebook page.

Tickets are priced at $103.50 for adults (ages 11 and up) and $27 for children aged 10 and under. Please note that parking is not provided, and attendees must bring their chairs.