Torch Run for Special Olympics is in Woodbridge on Wednesday, June 5

Prince Willian County Police Department: It is time for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, and the Police Department would love to have the public cheer on the runners.

The Torch that symbolizes the beginning of the Special Olympics Games in Richmond, is lit in Arlington and is carried by police officers and Special Olympians to Richmond on June 7, 2024.

This year, runners and supporters will gather at the Charlie T. Deane Central District Station, 5036 Davis Ford Road, Woodbridge on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The runners will be transported at 9 a.m. from the Police Association Hall, 14288 Independent Hill Drive, Manassas to the Central District Station.

Runners will begin here and follow the route from Davis Ford Road to Hoadly Road, then to Dumfries Road (Route 234) to Independent Hill Drive and down the driveway to the Police Association Hall.

Any Special Athletes who choose to run will start at the driveway and run to the Association Hall building to complete the race. The route is 6 miles.

For more information on joining Team Prince William visit: https://impact.specialolympicsva.org/team/569457.