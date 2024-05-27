Stafford Schools honor 2024 retirees at annual retirement dinner

Stafford County Public Schools: Stafford County Public Schools proudly bids farewell to 80 esteemed educators and service staff members who are retiring after 1,535 collective years of dedicated service with Stafford Schools at the annual Retirement Dinner on Monday, May 20, 2024.
These individuals have been pillars of our community, shaping the minds and hearts of countless students over the years. Their commitment to excellence, passion for teaching, and unwavering dedication to their craft have left an indelible mark on our school district.
Dr. Thomas Taylor, Superintendent, expresses, “The impact of these retiring staff members goes beyond the classroom and school buildings. They have been mentors, inspirations, and role models, shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. We are immensely grateful for their years of service and wish them all the best in their well-deserved retirement.”
Congratulations to the following 2024 retirees:
- Anne Adams
- Joan Baker
- Diane Bender
- Sharon Bennett
- Jessie Leigh Bolinsky
- Susan Bowler
- Michael Brooks
- Denise Burke
- Diane Butler
- Guadalupe Carranza
- Margaret Clark
- Michael Darnell
- Olivia Dow
- Daphne Dudek
- Thomas Dunn
- Jennifer Emerson
- David Eshelman, Ed.D.
- Anthony Falcone
- Teresa Fisher
- Laura Fournier
- Lynn Frohnapfel
- Stephanie Fuller
- Dela Gadd
- Susanna Ganninger
- Susan Gingrich
- Chong Godin
- Linda Govenides
- Annette Hall
- Thomas Harding
- Leontyna Harris
- Colleen Himelright
- Colette Hokana
- Angie Hooe
- Gesina Hull
- Brenda Iddins
- Temple Jackson
- Stanley Jones, Ed.D.
- Deborah Judd
- Michael Justice
- Carol Kerstetter
- Rebecca Leggitt
- Helaine Love
- Christine Maris
- Keith Martin
- Karen Mays
- Deborah McBride
- Karen Miller
- Tyler Newton
- John Pape
- Vickie Parks
- Rosina Raines
- Dennis Raines
- Lissa Shiflett
- Tracy Sisk
- Diane Skavdahl
- Susan Smith
- Tatiana Someillan
- Lisa Sprouse
- Janis Streich, Ph.D.
- Katherine Strickler
- Julie Swayze
- Andrea Swink
- Gayle Sydnor
- Kenny Thompson
- Cheryl Tolbert
- Gheorghe Tomoiaga
- Deborah E. Tripp
- Laura Turpin
- Pennie Walker
- Nancy Wanner
- Erin Welch
- Todd Welker
- Laly Westendorf
- Lisa Whitesell
- Judy Williams Gregory
- Mary Wolff
- Gary Wolford
- Rebecca Woods
- Mary Worhatch
- Calvin Zimmer