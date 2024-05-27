Stafford Schools honor 2024 retirees at annual retirement dinner

Stafford County Public Schools: Stafford County Public Schools proudly bids farewell to 80 esteemed educators and service staff members who are retiring after 1,535 collective years of dedicated service with Stafford Schools at the annual Retirement Dinner on Monday, May 20, 2024.

These individuals have been pillars of our community, shaping the minds and hearts of countless students over the years. Their commitment to excellence, passion for teaching, and unwavering dedication to their craft have left an indelible mark on our school district.

Dr. Thomas Taylor, Superintendent, expresses, “The impact of these retiring staff members goes beyond the classroom and school buildings. They have been mentors, inspirations, and role models, shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. We are immensely grateful for their years of service and wish them all the best in their well-deserved retirement.”

Congratulations to the following 2024 retirees: