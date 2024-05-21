Quantico Poll Results: Most Believe the Base Should Have Informed the Public Immediately

An exclusive report from Potomac Local News revealed that the Quantico Marine Corps Base concealed a security breach.

This incident has raised concerns among local officials and the public about the transparency and handling of security matters at the base. The lack of immediate disclosure has led to demands for answers and accountability from the authorities involved.

A recent poll asked whether the Quantico Marine Corps Base handled the security breach appropriately. The results are as follows:

47 respondents (38.21%) believe the base followed the necessary protocols.

62 respondents (50.41%) believe the base should have informed the public immediately.

14 respondents (11.38%) are unsure and require more information.

These results reflect a significant portion of the community questioning the base’s actions and demanding greater transparency in future incidents.