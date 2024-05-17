Police Find Missing Manassas Park Teen



Chase Andrew Bolender, a 16-year-old boy, has been safely located. The Manassas Park Police Department reported his safe return, canceling the previously issued alert.

The Virginia State Police issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert on May 17, 2024, at 3:15 a.m. on behalf of the Manassas Park Police Department. Bolender, described as a White male, 5′ 7″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair, was last seen on May 16, 2024, at 7:30 PM on Andrew Drive in Manassas Park, Virginia. He was possibly wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Bolender’s disappearance was considered a credible threat to his health and safety due to his need for medication. The alert and search for Bolender involved multiple agencies and community efforts.

The Manassas Park Police Department has expressed gratitude for the assistance and support from the public and law enforcement partners.