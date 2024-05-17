Fredericksburg City Manager’s Report: Property Tax Decision Day is May 28

Published May 17, 2024 at 2:30PM | Updated May 18, 2024 at 8:12AM

Marine Corps Historic Half Returns

The Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The race will impact Central Park, Cowan Boulevard, Hospital Hill, and Historic Downtown. Road closures and traffic delays are expected from 3:00 a.m. to approximately 11:00 a.m.

General Property Re-Assessment

The City’s general property re-assessment is complete. New assessment values are effective July 1, 2024. Property owners can appeal their assessments. The City Council is considering adjusting the property tax rate from $0.89 to $0.78 per $100 valuation. The City Council will make a final decision on May 28, 2024.

Executive Plaza Construction

Construction of a new Visitor Center at the Executive Plaza is underway. The main entrance will be closed for several weeks. Visitors should use the Sophia Street entrance.

Primary Election Ballots

Mail-in ballots for the June 18 primary election are being sent. The after-hours drop box is unavailable due to construction. Voters should use the office drop box during regular hours.

City Council Approves FXBG Main Street Lease

The City Council approved a plan for Fredericksburg VA Main Street Inc. to co-locate with the Visitor Center on the first floor of the Executive Plaza. The new Visitor Center is expected to open by early fall.

Emergency Operations Center Funding

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger presented a check for over $630,000 for renovations, security improvements, and equipment upgrades at the Emergency Operations Center.

Bicentennial Celebration of Lafayette’s Visit

The city is celebrating the bicentennial of Lafayette’s visit with lectures and events. A Lafayette Trail Marker dedication will occur on May 23, followed by a lecture at the Fredericksburg Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

National Military Appreciation Month

A ceremony to recognize the 80th anniversary of D-Day will be held on June 6 at the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

Sheriff Scott Foster Recognition

Sheriff Scott Foster was recognized by the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute and the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association for earning his VSI Certification for continued professional development.

Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, with resources available for learning how to help those in crisis.

Concerts by Canoe and Catfish Nights

Concerts by Canoe will return to Motts Run Reservoir every Wednesday in May. Catfish Nights will also be held at Motts Run Reservoir for after-hours fishing.

Law Enforcement Recruitment Fair

A Law Enforcement Recruitment Fair will be held on June 1 at Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium. Recruiters from 11 agencies will participate.

Parks, Recreation, and Events Summer Catalog

The summer catalog for Parks, Recreation, and Events is now available. Registration is open online and in person at the Dorothy Hart Community Center.