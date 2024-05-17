Published May 17, 2024 at 2:18PM | Updated October 20, 2025 at 9:57AM

Do you believe the Quantico Marine Corps Base handled the recent security breach appropriately?

An exclusive report from Potomac Local News revealed that the Quantico Marine Corps Base concealed a significant security breach.

This incident has raised concerns among local officials and the public about the transparency and handling of security matters at the base. The lack of immediate disclosure has led to demands for answers and accountability from the authorities involved.