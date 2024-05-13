Quantico ‘It Appears They Covered It Up:’ Officials Demand Answers as Quantico Marine Corps Base Conceals Security Breach By Uriah Kiser Published May 13, 2024 at 8:12PM | Updated August 4, 2024 at 8:40AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Crystal Vanuch #Derrick Anderson #Eddie Garcia #Locals Only #Quantico Security Breach #Tim Kaine