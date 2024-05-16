El Jimador Mexican Restaurant Opens in North Stafford

North Stafford welcomes El Jimador Mexican Restaurant, a new dining establishment opened by Felipe Macias and Francisco Macias. Located on Valor Court, just off Route 610 and next to North Stafford High School, this restaurant aims to offer a unique dining experience.

Felipe Macias, who brings 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, shared his journey. “I’ve been in the restaurant business for 20 years,” Macias said. He started his career in Pennsylvania at a chain restaurant and has always had a passion for cooking and construction. “I did this whole building. I love construction, but I’m not a builder,” he noted.

Francisco Macias, head chef and co-owner, focuses on blending traditional Mexican flavors with American tastes. “We’re trying to combine the tradition of Mexican food with the taste buds of Americans so they can enjoy the Mexican flavors,” he explained.

The menu at El Jimador features a variety of seafood dishes, including Cabo soup and Chipotle fish. These dishes incorporate sweet and savory flavors, influenced by both Mexican and Italian cuisines. Francisco Macias elaborated, “We have a lot of seafood, and it’s not salty. We mix a lot of sweet sauces in there.”

In addition to the food, the restaurant offers a selection of high-quality liquors. “If I got a customer looking for a good place to have a good drink, it’ll be here,” Felipe Macias said.

The Macias family has invested in creating a welcoming environment at El Jimador. The soon-to-open patio area is designed for an in-and-out dining experience. Felipe Macias described the investment, “This location will have a sealed patio, which is a significant investment.”

The restaurant aims to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences, with menu items priced from $12 to $80. Francisco Macias mentioned, “We offer something for everyone.”

Felipe and Francisco Macias are committed to providing a distinct dining experience at El Jimador, combining their culinary expertise and dedication to quality. “Every single day we cook. Not one day we don’t cook everything fresh,” Francisco emphasized.

The restaurant opened on Monday, May 13, 2024. A ribbon cutting is expected later this summer. It is the second El Jimador location in Stafford County, following a location in south Stafford on Celebrate Virginia Parkway. The owners plan a third location soon in Embrey Mill.

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