Lane Ranger: Airport access road to close this weekend

Well, howdy there, folks! According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, there’s some news brewin’ ’bout Piper Lane (Route 660) stretchin’ from Route 28, which some call Nokesville Road, all the way down to Observation Road, near the Manassas Regional Airport. They’re fixin’ to close’er down, weather permitting, from 8 p.m. come Friday, May 17, ’til 5 a.m. on Monday, May 20. They’re aimin’ to mend some culvert pipes and stretch ’em a bit.

Now, if’n you’re needin’ to get to them properties along Piper Lane, fret not, pardner. You’ll have your access. But, I reckon you won’t be able to mosey beyond the workin’ spot, nestled between 10149 Piper Lane and 10205 Piper Lane, in either direction.

For them folks lookin’ to keep on truckin’ with their through traffic, they’ll be takin’ a detour. Just follow the signs, y’see? Head on down Route 28, then swing a right onto Godwin Drive. From there, it’s Gateway Boulevard or Wakeman Drive for ya, ’til ya hit Observation Road and circle back to Piper Lane. Easy as pie, ain’t it?

Now, if’n you’re wonderin’ ’bout traffic, work zones, or any other ruckus goin’ on, you can wrangle up the info online over at 511virginia.org. Or, if you’re fancyin’ the mobile route, snag that free 511Virginia app.

And if neither suits ya, just give a holler to 511 right here in Virginia, anytime, anywhere. They’ll point ya in the right direction.

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