Ribbon is cut for Crimson Coward in Fredericksburg

Crimson Coward, a new hot chicken restaurant, has now opened in Fredericksburg near Mary Washington University. Owned by Naveed Javed and Aman Naveed, veterans of the local restaurant scene, the eatery promises a unique dining experience. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, May 3, 2024.

Located at 1217 Emancipation Highway in Eagle Village, the restaurant aims to serve both college students and the wider community. With 25 employees and plans for future expansion, Crimson Coward adds to the culinary landscape of the area.

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