Always Flavored is open

Always Flavored Bistro is now open at 610 Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, marking a vibrant addition to the city’s dining scene. Owner Rita Witte, previously located on Princess Anne Street, is thrilled about the move, maintaining the same menu and ambiance.

Always Flavored aims to unite people through delectable cuisine, offering unique breakfast and lunch options such as the “Denver Sandwich” and “Furious Cuban,” featuring Rita’s renowned sauces.

Alongside its flavorful offerings, the bistro hosts cooking classes for kids, emphasizing culinary creativity. Rita anticipates engaging with the local community through grand opening festivities and participation in citywide events like First Friday and Restaurant Week.

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