Today, we spotlight BLK ESSENSE, a fragrance company making waves in the industry. Led by U.S. Army Retired Lieutenant Colonel Sherrie M. Bryant, BLK ESSENSE has found unexpected support from Veterans Growing America. Through mentorship, training, and networking opportunities, Bryant gained crucial skills and certifications, enabling her to navigate government contracting successfully.

By leveraging social media and professional memberships, BLK ESSENSE continues to expand its reach and promote its exceptional products. Bryant’s journey serves as an inspiration, showcasing the power of determination and the importance of support networks like Veterans Growing America in fostering success for veteran-owned businesses.