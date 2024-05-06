Lane Ranger Alert: Overnight Closures on I-95 Express Lanes This Week

Howdy, Potomac Local readers! The Lane Ranger here with an important update for your late-night commutes.

The 95 Express Lanes will undergo nightly closures this week, impacting all southbound lanes from mile markers 133 to 153. These closures are scheduled to begin tonight, May 6, and are expected to conclude by the early morning of Friday, May 10.

Starting at 10 p.m. each night, southbound traffic will be diverted to the Joplin Road exit (150A). The stretch of Express Lanes from Joplin Road in Dumfries to the terminus near Route 17 in Fredericksburg will be closed until about 4 a.m. each following morning. However, northbound lanes will open as usual after the 1 a.m. reversal.

These closures are part of the ongoing construction activities for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. This project aims to extend the Express Lanes along the I-95 corridor, providing additional capacity and improving traffic flow in the region.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes or expect delays during these hours.

The Fredericksburg Extension is a project designed to extend the 95 Express Lanes along the I-95 corridor southward from the current terminus near Garrisonville Road in Stafford County to the vicinity of Route 17 near Fredericksburg. This extension aims to alleviate congestion, improve traffic flow, and enhance access to high-occupancy toll lanes for commuters and travelers in the region.

The project involves the construction of new lanes, which are managed similarly to the existing Express Lanes, using dynamic tolling that adjusts based on traffic conditions to maintain a smooth flow of traffic. The extension is expected to provide significant benefits by extending the reach of the Express Lanes, thus offering more predictable travel times and reducing bottlenecks that frequently occur in this heavily traveled section of I-95.

Stay tuned for more updates from your trusty Lane Ranger as we keep you informed on the latest in traffic and transit news. Safe travels!