Suspect Eyed in Fredericksburg Path Rapes

“An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court names a suspect in a rape on Sunday at Ficklen Island,” the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reported. “The description of the man and the actions described by the victims are similar to an Oct. 19 attack on the City Canal path.”

A man matching the victim’s description was detained and interviewed, with police noting a fresh laceration on his finger consistent with the victim biting her attacker. He has not been arrested.

The incidents are among three unsolved violent sexual assaults on city walking paths at night, including attacks on the canal path near Cossey Pond and off Emancipation Highway. Court records link the suspect to the most recent case via physical description, clothing, and evidence like the finger injury.