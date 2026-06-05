New Woodbridge School Named for Its Community

“I think it’s always a good thing to name a school after it’s community,” School Board Chair Babur Lateef, Prince William Times reported. “It’s a beautiful, special facility, and I’m excited to name it Woodbridge Elementary School.”

“It has been truly remarkable to see such strong citizen engagement, reflecting the connection we share,” Woodbridge Magisterial District School Board Member Loree Williams, Prince William Times reported.

The Prince William County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to name the new $60 million elementary school opening this August next to Fred Lynn Middle School on Prince William Parkway. It will relieve overcrowding at nearby schools and serve students from the former Potomac View Elementary attendance area as well as portions of Kilby and Vaughan zones. Brooke LeVecchi will serve as principal.

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