Haymarket Weighs E-Bike Scooter Rules

“I believe instead of banning electronic dirt bikes, the town should create clear rules and enforce them,” Camden Pittman told the Haymarket Town Council, Prince William Times reported. “We have seen, in our neighborhood, adults who are swerving at children, adults who are cursing them out,” Candace Morriss said, Prince William Times reported.

The proposed ordinance would ban e-bikes on sidewalks, set a 20 mph speed limit, prohibit riders under 14 without adult supervision, require helmets for young riders, ban earphones in both ears, and impose a $5,000 license fee on commercial rentals. The Haymarket Town Council held its first public hearing June 1 before a standing-room-only crowd and plans a second hearing June 23, a work session June 29, and a vote in July.

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