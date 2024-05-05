Stafford County officials clarified that there will be no hearing during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 7, regarding the proposed Buc-ee’s gas station.

This clarification comes after inaccuracies reported by WUSA-TV, which the county has asked to correct.

The proposed development includes plans for a 74,000-square-foot travel center off Exit 140 on Interstate 95, featuring 120 fuel pumps and additional amenities. The mega gas station would abut the Embrey Mill neighborhood.

Residents have expressed concerns about potential impacts on local traffic and noise levels.