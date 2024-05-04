Occoquan District Supervisor: ‘We hiked the data center tax rate’

“My Board colleagues and I unanimously adopted the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget, raising the “Data Center Tax” rate from $2.15 to $3.70 (the current maximum allowable threshold) and lowering the real property tax rate from $0.966 to $0.920. This shifts more of the tax burden onto some of the world’s wealthiest corporations while advancing community priorities through investments in key areas such as public safety, social services, sustainability, parks, and multi-modal transportation.

— Prince William County Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye in an email to constituents.