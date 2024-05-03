Roadwork Alert: Interstate 95 maintenance and lane closures in Fredericksburg District, May 5 – 11, 2024

VDOT is giving us a heads-up about coming road work for May 5 – 11, 2024.

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia

Interstate 95 Northbound and Southbound

In the Fredericksburg District, roadwork on Interstate 95 and surrounding areas will impact commuters from May 5 to May 11, 2024.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

A mobile work zone will be in operation from Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pothole patching. Expect alternating single and double lane closures between the two interchanges.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

From Sunday to Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive) will necessitate single lane closures on both I-95 northbound and southbound, followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126.

Bridge washing activities will result in alternating single lane closures at the bridge over Route 1 near Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) interchange from Sunday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Bridge washing will prompt alternating single and double lane closures at 10 p.m. at the four bridges over the Rappahannock River at mile marker 132 from Sunday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Expect alternating single and double lane closures at 10 p.m. at all bridges over Route 17 at the Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) interchange for bridge washing from Sunday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Bridge washing activities will cause alternating lane closures at the bridges over Potomac Creek near Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) interchange from Sunday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with double lane closures at 10 p.m.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Bridge washing will necessitate alternating lane closure at the bridges over Courthouse Road at the interchange from Sunday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with double lane closures at 10 p.m.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville)

Bridge washing activities will result in alternating lane closure at the bridges over Aquia Creek with double lane closures at 10 p.m. at mile marker 145 near the Exit 143 (Garrisonville) interchange for bridge washing from Sunday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-95 Northbound

From Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), expect single lane closures Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

From Sunday to Thursday, 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., and Friday, 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., alternating single and double lane closures will occur for installing rumble strips and pavement markings for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) On-Ramp

The Route 17 northbound on-ramp to I-95 northbound will close between midnight and 3:30 a.m. early Monday through Friday mornings. Follow detour signs.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

From Monday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., a single lane closure will be in place between mile markers 147-148 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

I-95 Southbound

From Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville), expect single lane closures from Monday to Thursday, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m., and Thursday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., between mile markers 147-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

From Monday to Thursday, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m., and Thursday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., single lane closure will be in place on I-95 southbound at mile markers 136-134 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

For more information, please visit 511Virginia for updates on roadwork and lane closures.