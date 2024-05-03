Driver arrested following fatal crash near Manassas

Prince William County Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on April 15, 2024, near Yates Ford and Evans Ford roads near Manassas. The driver, identified as Jason Carter Lambeth, 46, of 6207 Sierra Ct near Manassas, was taken into custody on May 3.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that Lambeth was operating a 1993 Buick Roadmaster at the time of the collision. Allegedly under the influence, Lambeth failed to yield the right-of-way to a Dodge Ram pickup as the vehicles entered the intersection, resulting in a tragic collision.

A 32-year-old woman, Jessica Lynn Randall, of Manassas, who was a passenger in Lambeth’s vehicle, succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, a 56-year-old Manassas resident, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lambeth now faces charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter-DUI related and failure to yield the right-of-way, police said. He is currently held without bond pending a court appearance. The investigation into the incident continues.

The crash, which occurred at 2:23 p.m., prompted a swift response from emergency services. Both Lambeth and Randall were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, while a dog, a Pug that was in Lambeth’s vehicle died at the scene.