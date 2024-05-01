Woodbridge man charged with domestic and law enforcement assault

Stabbing Investigation – On April 25 at 10:13 p.m., officers responded to the 17000 block of Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 42-year-old man, was

stabbed during an altercation with another man while in a parking lot in the above area. The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a light-colored jacket. This incident does not appear to be random.

School Threat Investigation – On April 25 at 10:01 a.m., officers responded to T. Clay Wood Elementary School located at 10600 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville to investigate a bomb threat made towards the school. The investigation revealed the threat was left on the school’s voicemail on April 24 at approximately 7:30 p.m.. Upon receiving the message the following morning, school personnel contacted the police. The school was evacuated as a precaution while officers and a police K-9 searched the grounds. No devices were located, and officers determined there was no active threat to the school. During the investigation, detectives identified the caller as a 16-year-old male student of another Prince William County school and confirmed the threat to the school was not credible. Charges are pending consultation with Juvenile Court Services.

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On April 25 at 11:15 a.m., officers detained two parties outside the courthouse located at 9311 Lee Avenue in Manassas who were involved in a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 28-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck and pulled the victim before officers intervened. Officers further determined the accused was intoxicated and attempted to detain him when he actively resisted. The accused spat on an officer before being detained without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Kevin Ernesto MARCHANTE, was arrested. Arrested on April 25:

Kevin Ernesto MARCHANTE, 34, of the 2800 block of Beechtree Lane in Woodbridge. Charged with assault & battery on LEO, domestic assault & battery, and obstruction. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Abduction (Domestic) – On April 25 at 10:29 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4200 block of Stockbridge Drive in Dumfries to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 43-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim multiple times before preventing her from leaving

the home. When the victim attempted to contact the police, the accused grabbed the phone from the victim. Eventually, the parties separated, and the victim went to a neighbor’s home. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Delberto Bettencourt FREITAS, was arrested. Arrested on April 25: [No Photo Available]

Delberto Bettencourt FREITAS, 43, of the 4200 block of Stockbridge Drive in Dumfries. Charged with abduction, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On April 25 at 11:37 a.m., officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy located at 13600 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge to investigate a trespasser. The investigation revealed a male patron, identified as the accused, refused to leave the restroom inside the business. While investigating the incident, the accused shoved an officer and fled the business. No injuries were reported.

Officers located suspected drug paraphernalia in the restroom. Following the

investigation, the accused, identified as Mohamed POTEMAN, was arrested the following morning. Arrested on April 26: [No Photo Available] Mohamed POTEMAN, 33, of no fixed address. Charged with assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, possession of schedule I/II drug, and trespassing. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.