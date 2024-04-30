Prince William County Police update investigation into fatal Woodbridge collision

Prince William County Police:

Fatal Crash Investigation *ARREST – On April 27, crash investigators obtained arrest warrants for the driver of the truck who was involved in the fatal collision that occurred in the area of Richmond Hwy. and Pine Bluff Dr. in Dumfries (22026) on April 24. The investigation revealed the driver of the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, later identified as the accused, failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle before entering the intersection where the vehicles collided. The resulting crash killed a 20-year-old Dumfries man. The accused, identified as Michael Eugene DYER Jr., turned himself into the police on April 29.

Arrested on April 29: Michael Eugene DYER Jr., 34, of 1297 Bayside Ave., #2, in Woodbridge

Charged with felony hit & run, failure to yield, and driving without a license

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified:

The deceased operator of the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400R was identified as Joseph Emmanuel WORD, 20, of Dumfries

Fatal Hit & Run Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On April 24 at 10:19PM, officers responded to the area of Richmond Hwy. and Pine Bluff Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400R was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Richmond Hwy. approaching Pine Bluff Dr. when a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck traveling northbound on Richmond Hwy. entered the intersection in front of the motorcycle’s path of travel. The truck and motorcycle collided, causing the operator of the motorcycle to separate from the bike. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. The pickup truck was later located unoccupied behind a nearby business. A police K-9 attempted to search for the suspect who was not located. The motorcycle operator was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information about those involved to contact police. The investigation continues.