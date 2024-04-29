VDOT: Nighttime lane closures on I-95 in Prince William County

VDOT: PRINCE WILLIAM – Beginning Sunday night, April 28, weather permitting, a portion of the northbound and southbound I-95 general purpose lanes in Prince William County will have nighttime single- and double-lane closures until late fall for roadway joint repairs and paving, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. At least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

The lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights, with Friday nights being used as backup dates in case of inclement weather:

Northbound I-95 general purpose lanes between Russell Road (Exit 148 – Marine Corps Base Quantico) and the truck weigh station (around mile marker 154)

Sunday Nights

10 p.m. to 11 p.m. – One lane closed

11 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Two lanes closed

4 a.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane closed

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. – One lane closed

10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes closed

4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane closed

Friday Nights (If Needed)

10 p.m. to 11 p.m. – One lane closed

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Two lanes closed

6 a.m. to 7 a.m. – One lane closed

Southbound I-95 general purpose lanes between Joplin Road (Route 619/Exit 150) and the Stafford County line (around mile marker 148)

Sunday Nights

10 p.m. to 11 p.m. – One lane closed

11 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Two lanes closed

4 a.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane closed

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights

9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – One lane closed

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. – Two lanes closed

5 a.m. to 6 a.m. – One lane closed

Friday Nights (If Needed)

10 p.m. to 11 p.m. – One lane closed

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Two lanes closed

6 a.m. to 7 a.m. – One lane closed

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

Roadway joint repairs are scheduled to be the focus of the work from April 28 until mid-summer, followed by paving from mid-summer to late fall. This work will not be taking place on the 95 Express Lanes.

To see all the roads scheduled for paving in the NOVA District and elsewhere in the state this year, view the VDOT Statewide Paving Status Map.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.

You can get traffic, work zone, and incident information online at 511virginia.org, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.