Prince William residents shape future at Strategic Plan Town Hall meetings

Desundra Jefferson, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large [Photo: Alan Gloss] Bill Wright, Gainesville resident and regular data center opponent. [Photo: Alan Gloss]

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, Prince William County held its second of eight planned town hall meetings as part of its strategic planning process for 2025-2029. The event, hosted by Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large Deshundra Jefferson aimed to gather public input to shape the county’s future.

The Prince William County Strategic Plan outlines the community’s vision and goals for improving various areas, such as health, safety, economy, and education, through 2024. It is crucial for residents because it shapes the county’s priorities and decisions, impacting everyday life and the local environment.

Residents expressed concerns about government transparency, growth, and preserving open space. These discussions also touched on areas like senior care, workforce development, and education, reflecting a broad range of community interests. “I would say residents are, no matter where [they] are in the county, based on these first two sessions at least, it feels like residents are thinking about opportunities in a similar way.”

“One of the common threads we’ve seen in both town hall meetings is the residents’ strong desire for transparency and accountability from their local government,” said County Executive Christopher Shorter. “It’s clear that our community is deeply invested in the future of Prince William County, and their input is invaluable as we chart our course for the coming years.”

Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye had previously held a similar meeting in March, marking the beginning of this comprehensive engagement effort. Shorter noted similarities in citizen concerns in both town halls.

A recurring topic of discussion was the impact of data centers on the county’s landscape and infrastructure. Concerns ranged from traffic congestion to air and water quality, residents shared diverse concerns on the role of data centers in the county’s future development. Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir previously directed county staff to review the data center overlay to identify potential changes. Planning staff will present their findings to the board on May 14.

Jefferson emphasized the importance of citizen engagement in shaping the county’s future, welcoming input from all residents. The town hall format allowed for group discussions on key questions related to the county’s challenges and opportunities.

“Our strategic planning process is rooted in the principle of inclusivity,” stated Jefferson. “Every voice matters, and we want to ensure that our decision-making reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of our community. These town hall meetings serve as a platform for residents to actively participate in shaping the future of Prince William County.”

From affordable housing to school overcrowding, participants voiced their concerns and priorities, contributing valuable insights for the strategic planning process.

“The level of community engagement we’ve witnessed today is truly inspiring,” remarked Jefferson. “It’s clear that our residents are deeply invested in the well-being of our county, and their input will play a crucial role in guiding our decision-making process moving forward.”

The event also outlined the phased approach to strategic planning, including community outreach, plan development, and adoption. With a projected timeline aiming for plan adoption in February 2025, the county aims to ensure transparency and community involvement throughout the process.

Jefferson encouraged residents to attend the strategic plan town halls in their districts taking place over the next few months. “Your willingness to participate in this important dialogue demonstrates your commitment to the future of Prince William County. Together, we will continue working towards building a vibrant and inclusive community for all.”

Potomac District will hold the next strategic plan town hall on May 8 at Potomac Shores Middle School.