Prince William County Police seek public help identifying abandoned injured dog

Prince William County Police Daily Incident Report: Animal Cruelty Investigation – On April 21 at 4:27 PM, officers responded to the area of Oakwood Dr. and Armada Pl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an animal cruelty. The investigation revealed at approximately 4:00 PM, an unknown woman left a dog next to a guardrail in the above area before leaving in a black

Nissan. A short time later, a Good Samaritan located the dog suffering from a broken leg and contacted the police. The dog, described as a 1–2-year-old brown chihuahua mix, was transported to the Animal Services Center for medical treatment. Animal Control Officers are seeking assistance from the public to identify the dog and obtain information leading up to the dog’s abandonment.