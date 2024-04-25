Driver flees scene of fatal motorcycle crash

Police were called to a fatal hit-and-run incident on April 24 at 10:19 p.m., near Route 1 Pine Bluff Drive near Dumfries.

The crash involved a motorcycle. According to the Prince William police, the operator of a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400R was speeding southbound on Route 1 toward Pine Bluff Dr. Meanwhile, a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck traveling northbound on Richmond Highway entered the intersection, crossing the motorcycle’s path.

The resulting collision caused the motorcyclist to separate from the bike. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene, leaving the truck behind a nearby business. Despite a search attempt by a police K-9, the suspect remains at large.

The motorcycle operator, identified as Joseph Emmanuel WORD, 20, of Dumfries, was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to injuries. The Crash Investigation Unit urges anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to come forward as the investigation progresses.