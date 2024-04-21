Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound: Exit 104 (Carmel Church): Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 103, just before the exit 104 (Carmel Church) interchange, at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks for bridge washing.

Exit 118 (Thornburg): Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 117, just before exit 118 (Thornburg), at the bridge over the Matta River for bridge washing.

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 119 north of exit 118 (Thornburg) at the bridge over the Po River for bridge washing.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 121 at the bridge over the Ni River for bridge washing.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single lane closure at the bridge over Route 1 near the exit 126 (Spotsylvania) interchange for bridge washing.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between mile markers 129 to 134 for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures on I-95 northbound in the local and through lanes. Paving for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

The I-95 northbound local lanes will close north of exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. nightly starting Tuesday, April 23 through early Friday, April 26. Traffic in the local lanes during these hours will be required to exit at Route 17. Travelers can use Route 17 Business to Route 1 northbound to enter the I-95 northbound through lanes at the exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) interchange. View the detour map. Single lane closures for paving in the local lanes start at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday evenings. All local lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Closure of Route 17 Northbound and Southbound On-Ramps to I-95 Northbound: Tuesday – Thursday, 11 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. The on-ramps from Route 17 northbound and southbound to I-95 northbound will close between 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. Paving for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. View the detour map.

Exit 140 (Stafford) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 141-142 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Construction of a noise barrier and guardrail installation.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closures on both I-95 northbound and southbound starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive).

I-95 Southbound: Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 139-138 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound at mile markers 135-134 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures between mile markers 135-133 for paving as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Double lane closures between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Closure of I-95 Southbound Off-Ramp to Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, midnight – 3:30 a.m. The I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 17 will close between midnight and 3:30 a.m. early Monday through Friday mornings. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Monday – Friday, midnight – 3:30 a.m. The I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 17 will close between midnight and 3:30 a.m. early Monday through Friday mornings. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Closure of Route 17 Southbound On-Ramp to I-95 Southbound Monday – Friday, midnight – 3:30 a.m. The on-ramp from Route 17 southbound to I-95 southbound at the exit 133 interchange in Stafford will close from midnight to 3:30 a.m. early Monday through Friday mornings. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 130 (Route 3): Monday – Friday, 3 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure at various points between mile markers 132 and 130 for sewer work and paving of an interstate crossover for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 3 Westbound: Wednesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure near Lick Run for guardrail installation.

Belmont Road: Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure near Dillards Bridge for guardrail installation.

Chancellor Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road.

Courthouse Road: Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near Robert E. Lee Drive intersection. Crews will gather soil samples for traffic signal equipment work.

Days Bridge Road: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Days Bridge Road at the bridge over Lake Anna for maintenance. Automatic flagging devices will direct traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion.

Grand Brooks Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closure for pavement patching between Lawyers Road and Stubbs Bridge Road. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew.

Mudd Tavern Road: Thursday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. One-way, alternating traffic between I-95 and Route 1. Traffic will be directed by a flagging crew. Utility work.

Seays Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Post Oak Road and Robert E. Lee Drive.

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound: A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 3 and Orange Plank Road: Utility relocation is underway ahead of construction to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Rd. to a new traffic pattern to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce conflict points. Project completion in spring 2024.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Overpass Replacement and Widening: Construction started in Dec. 2020 to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 is being widened to four lanes until just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. A shared-use path, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Project completion was scheduled for late Feb. 2024. The project is now anticipated to be completed in May 2024.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive: Hood Drive is reduced to a single lane between Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road), carrying only northbound traffic. Southbound traffic should follow the posted detour along Courthouse Road and Route 1 southbound. New right and left turn lanes are under construction at an entrance to a future Veterans Health Administration clinic. Additional turn lanes will be built on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive. Additional sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection. Project completion in July 2024.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening: Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, will be built parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Stafford County: Route 1: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closure on Route 1 at Courthouse Road for permit/utility work.

Route 17 Northbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Short Street and Sanford Drive for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction.

Route 17 Southbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction.

Route 17 Business Southbound: Wednesday – Thursday, 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure near the intersection of Washington Street. Guardrail installation.

Route 610 Westbound: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Garrisonville Road at the Interstate 95 overpass. Bridge maintenance.

Brent Point Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Brent Point Road for pavement patching between Arkendale Road and the end of state maintenance. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Courthouse Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Lane closure on Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Stafford Avenue for permit/utility work.

Decatur Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Decatur Road for pavement patching between Indian View Road and Norman Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Old Courthouse Road: Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Lane closures for paving between Route 1 and Red Oak Drive.

Poplar Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Poplar Road for milling and paving between Branch Creek Way and Tacketts Mill Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Richland Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Richland Road for pavement patching between Route 17 and Hartwood Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Sanford Drive: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Sanford Drive between Route 17 and Simpson Drive for paving.

South Gateway Drive: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures on South Gateway Drive near the Route 17 intersection for paving.

—Virginia Department of Transportation