From Stafford County Arrest to Columbia Graduate: Jonathan Wrenn Reflects on Rebuilding His Life

From Stafford County court records to a Columbia University graduation stage, Jonathan Wrenn’s path has been anything but linear.

In 2018, Potomac Local News reported on the arrest of Jonathan Wrenn in connection with a Stafford County homicide case. He later served time for his role in that incident.

Today, Wrenn is preparing to graduate from Columbia University with a degree in computer science, a milestone he says reflects years of rebuilding his life. If someone met him today, Wrenn said, they likely would not guess what his past includes.

“I think they would be surprised to know that I spent many years incarcerated,” he said.

Wrenn said his early life was shaped by instability. He was born while both of his parents were incarcerated and was raised by a family friend, whom he considers his mother. He described struggling with identity and behavioral issues throughout school.

Things escalated after his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer when he was a teenager. He said he began spending more time with peers involved in risky behavior, which eventually led to the 2018 incident.

“It changed the trajectory of my life,” Wrenn said. “I realized the people I was around and the things I was doing were not leading anywhere productive.”

Wrenn served time following the case and said incarceration forced him into a kind of reflection he had not experienced before. As an adult in prison, he said there was more isolation and fewer support systems than he had encountered in juvenile facilities.

During that time, Wrenn also experienced significant personal loss, including the deaths of family members who had helped raise him. He said his grandmother’s final wish to him was to pursue an education.

That message became a guiding focus after his release.

When he returned to the community, Wrenn enrolled at Germanna Community College while living under supervision and helping care for his mother, whose health had declined. Shortly after his release, the COVID-19 pandemic added further challenges.

“There were a lot of barriers,” Wrenn said.

Despite that, he continued working, attending school, and supporting his family while building a new academic path.

A coding program for formerly incarcerated individuals introduced Wrenn to computer science and helped set him on a path toward Columbia University. He said he did not initially realize the significance of the school when he first encountered it.

At Columbia, Wrenn became involved in student organizing efforts supporting people impacted by incarceration and other systems. He helped form a student group and later served as its vice president, focusing on community-building and awareness.

He also received recognition from the university, including being named a Senior Marshal and receiving a Change Agent Award.

After graduation, Wrenn said he will begin working as a software engineer at Rasa Legal, a legal technology company focused on criminal record expungement.

“It’s really exciting,” he said. “We’re helping people eliminate barriers to housing and employment.”

Asked how he views his journey, Wrenn said he remains focused on forward progress rather than labels.

“I want to help more people than I’ve ever hurt,” he said.