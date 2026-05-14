Stafford Mother Found Safe After Newborn Discovery

Stafford County authorities have located the mother of a newborn infant discovered May 12 in a small park near Embrey Mill Road and Coriander Lane. Officials say both the mother and baby are safe and healthy.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office worked around the clock with detectives and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to resolve the case. After reviewing all evidence, authorities determined no charges would be filed. The agency emphasized that the well-being of the mother and infant remained the top priority throughout the investigation.

Community members shared the sheriff’s posts more than 700 times and offered donations for the infant, which officials called a reflection of Stafford County’s compassion. The case also highlighted Safe Haven laws that allow parents to legally surrender unharmed newborns at any fire station or hospital within 30 days of birth with no questions asked.

The sheriff’s office thanked alert citizens and the broader community for their support.

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