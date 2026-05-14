Fredericksburg Women Win National Pool Title

A group of Fredericksburg women returned from Las Vegas $10,000 richer after winning the 2026 APA Ladies 8-Ball Championship. The team, known as the Viper Queens, defeated the competition at the Westgate Las Vegas late last month to earn the title and bragging rights back home.

Team members Joanna Powers, Heather Riley, Jean Walston and Imelda Samples play regularly in the American Poolplayers Association league at their local poolroom in Fredericksburg. They were one of 256 teams that qualified for the national event.

The championship, held April 27-30, was part of the larger APA Poolplayer Championships that drew more than 6,000 players across 15 divisions with nearly $1 million in prizes. The APA is the governing body for amateur pool in the United States and Canada.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/