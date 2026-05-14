School News: 60 Year Teacher Recognized in Stafford

Stafford County Public Schools honored more than 700 employees for five to 60 years of service at its annual Years of Service ceremony held at Mountain View High School.

The event recognized teachers, support staff, administrators and workers from every department who help prepare students to excel. Mr. Jimmy Andrews of Stafford High School stood out as the most tenured, marking 60 years since joining the district in 1966.

Manassas City Public Schools earned the 2026 Virginia School Boards Association Showcasing Innovation Award for its Adult English as a Second Language program. Launched in 2023, the initiative has grown to nine classes serving more than 170 participants across four proficiency levels. The free morning and evening classes connect language skills to children’s education while offering community site visits to boost family engagement.

School Board Chair Jill Spall said the award highlights strong collaboration with staff, family liaisons and community partners. VSBA officials presented the award May 12 in Spotsylvania County, and Manassas will share the program at the VSBA Annual Convention in November.

Both divisions continue showing their deep commitment to students and families in the region. Stafford leaders praised the long-term dedication that builds community strength, while Manassas focused on empowering caregivers to support academic success.

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