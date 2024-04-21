I-95 Northbound paving requires overnight detour

Virginia Department of Transportation press release: Paving work will close the Interstate 95 northbound local lanes overnight north of exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford County from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23 – early Friday, April 26.

Closing the local lanes will affect local travelers’ ability to merge onto the northbound I-95 through lanes north of exit 133 in Stafford.

When the local lanes are closed, there will be no access to the through lanes of I-95 northbound for any traveler entering I-95 northbound from Route 3 in the City of Fredericksburg. All local lanes traffic will exit to Route 17 at exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton). The on-ramps to I-95 northbound from Route 17 northbound and southbound in Stafford will also be closed during these hours.

Local travelers seeking to enter I-95 northbound between 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23-early Friday, April 26 will detour to Route 17 Business to Route 1 northbound to Centreport Parkway in Stafford. Travelers can enter I-95 northbound at the exit 136 interchange.

Signs and message boards will be posted to guide motorists along the detour. View an online detour map.

Intense paving activity will be underway on I-95 between exits 130 and 136 this spring, as well as on Route 17 near I-95 in Stafford. Crews are finishing construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing in May 2024 and for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension in June 2024. New travel lanes opened for these projects in 2023. Crews are now applying the final travel surface and pavement markings.

View a full list of scheduled lane and ramp closures on I-95 next week in the Fredericksburg area. Work has been scheduled weather permitting. Please check 511Virginia for updates.