OmniRide offers free rides for children April 25

OmniRide: In support of national Take Your Child to Work Day, children aged 17 and younger can ride any OmniRide bus for free on Thursday, April 25.

OmniRide Local and Metro Express are already currently free and will be until at least June. Children can ride any OmniRide Express commuter bus for free on this day, which currently costs $9.00 one way, when accompanied by a paying adult.

This is an opportunity to introduce students, not only to the working world, but also to the many travel alternatives our region has versus driving alone. Riders are encouraged to bring their children along for the ride on an OmniRide Local, Metro Express, or Express commuter bus on April 25 and show them the basics about using public transportation so they can gain confidence as they mature and become independent travelers.

Take Your Child to Work Day, also termed Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, is a national public education program that aims to connect what children learn at school with the actual working world.

For more information on OmniRide services visit OmniRide.com.