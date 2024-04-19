Changes coming to Riverfront parking lot

City of Fredericksburg: With the completion of the major construction sites at Riverfront Park and William Square, final parking signage is planned to be installed by the City of Fredericksburg in these two areas by the end of May 2024.

The Riverfront Park parking lot, located on Sophia Street near Wolfe Street, will be converted to 2-hour parking 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additionally, the final on-street parking signage around the William Square project (focused on the 600 and 700 blocks of Amelia Street, as well as Douglas, William and Winchester Streets and Washington Avenue) will be implemented by the City in an effort to support the nearby businesses while protecting area neighborhoods.

The William Square project, which was approved in 2021, is nearing completion with the grand opening of the new Publisher Hotel planned for early June 2024.

As long planned, areas of on-street parking on Amelia, William, and Winchester Streets and Washington Avenue will be converted to 2-hour parking 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The north side of Amelia Street, which is lined by residential homes, is designated “Resident Permit” parking.

Both of these changes are consistent with the other parking regulations downtown, encouraging turnover to support businesses while encouraging long stays to utilize parking decks. Please watch for these updated parking signs coming soon.

More information can be found online.