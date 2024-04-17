Yugene Vindman calls for review of Virginia’s State Flag amid controversy over Confederate symbolism

Yugene Vindman, a Democrat of Lake Ridge, who’s running to replace Abigail Spanberger (D) in Congress, is calling for a review of Virignia’s State Flag, one of the most unique in the world.

Vindman apologized after a photo posted to X (formerly Twitter) showed him posting with the Confederate State Flag of Virginia. It notes, “While monuments to the confederacy have been coming down and roads glorifying traitors are being renamed around the commonwealth, we need to look at all symbols that represent this tragic history, including our current banner which, frankly, too closely resembles the Civil War version.”

The Vindman campaign asked the person who posted the photo to remove it, and he complied. Afterward, he said the “average person would not know the difference” between the two flags.

Virginia has one of the most unique flags anywhere. On it is the state seal adopted in the 1700s, which shows a woman, representing Roman virtue, standing over a slain king, sword in hand, with the words “sic semper tyrannis,” meaning “thus [death] always to tyrants.”

The version adopted by the confederates, used during the Civil War from 1861 to 1865, has a few notable differences, such as colors and a breastplate on the woman standing over the king. On the current version of our flag, the woman’s breast is exposed, leaving the Virginia State Flag as the only one in the U.S. to display not only a dead man but also nudity.

Vindman posed with Virignia’s Confederate State Flag last weekend after speaking at a conference about his home county of Ukraine in Washington, D.C. The photo, subsequent apology, and calls to review the state flag’s design have led both Democrats and Republicans to take to social media to condemn Vindman’s calls for changing the beloved state flag.

“The Commonwealth is my home – the place that raised me,” Derrick Anderson, a Republican vying for his party’s nomination to run for the 7th District seat, posted to X. “Don’t dictate to Virginians to change our flag because of your massive mistake and disrespect.”

“My first ever retweet of the Young Republicans,” Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas posted to X. The staunch Democrat served as leader of Virginia’s “Blue Brick Wall” during this year’s General Assembly session, working to block Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s legislative agenda, including a failed attempt to move the Washington Wizards basketball team from Washington, D.C., to Alexandria.

My first ever retweet of the Young Republicans ? https://t.co/XBV9qDvNOW — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) April 16, 2024

Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, has made his campaign a referendum on Trump. He’s raised nearly $2 million, mostly from out-of-state contributions.

Vindman, Clifford Heinzer, of Stafford, and Carl Bedell, of Greene County, are white men seeking the party’s nomination, while most of the Democrats in the 7th District race are black women. At voter forums, Democrats have questioned Vindman’s involvement in the state and local state Democratic Party apparatchik and why he won’t step aside and allow a black woman to be the front runner.

Voters will head to the polls for a June 18 Primary Election to decide the candidates for the Democratic and Republican parties. All eyes will be on congressional races in Northern Virginia this year, as seats in the 7th and 10th Districts have no incumbents.

The three-term Spanberger, who holds the 7th District seat, will run for governor in 2025, while three-term Jennifer Wexton (D) in the 10th is retiring for health reasons.

The Virginia 7th includes Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, and the big prize, voters in densely populated eastern Prince William County. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District includes western Prince William County, Loudoun, Fauquier, and Rappahannock counties.