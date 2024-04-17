Warm Front paves the way for weather changes | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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According to forecasts from the National Weather Service, a stationary front lingering across central Virginia is expected to gradually shift northward today and transform into a warm front by early Thursday. This front, slated to move beyond the region by early Thursday, will pave the way for weather changes in the coming days.

The prevailing southerly winds maintain a mild air mass over the area, with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s in most spots. Despite increasing cloud cover throughout the day, temperatures are anticipated to remain warm, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s in northeastern Maryland and mountainous regions. Elsewhere, temperatures are forecasted to climb into the low to mid-70s.

As the day progresses, the threat of showers is expected to diminish, giving way to increasing low clouds overnight. Another mild night is forecasted, with temperatures dipping into the 50s to low 60s.

Outlook for the Coming Days