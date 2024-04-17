Warm Front paves the way for weather changes | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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According to forecasts from the National Weather Service, a stationary front lingering across central Virginia is expected to gradually shift northward today and transform into a warm front by early Thursday. This front, slated to move beyond the region by early Thursday, will pave the way for weather changes in the coming days.
The prevailing southerly winds maintain a mild air mass over the area, with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s in most spots. Despite increasing cloud cover throughout the day, temperatures are anticipated to remain warm, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s in northeastern Maryland and mountainous regions. Elsewhere, temperatures are forecasted to climb into the low to mid-70s.
As the day progresses, the threat of showers is expected to diminish, giving way to increasing low clouds overnight. Another mild night is forecasted, with temperatures dipping into the 50s to low 60s.
Outlook for the Coming Days
- Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected before 11 p.m., followed by isolated showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecasted, with temperatures around 61°F. Southeast winds are anticipated to shift to the west after midnight.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with highs near 83°F. Northwest winds are forecasted at 5 to 8 mph.
- Thursday Night: Cloud cover is expected to increase, with lows around 51°F. Winds are forecasted to come from the east at 6 to 8 mph.
- Friday: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm, with mostly cloudy conditions and highs near 72°F. Southeast winds are expected at 6 to 9 mph.