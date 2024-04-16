Call to Action: Walk MS needs volunteers

Greetings, Prince William – The Prince William Health District is offering grant funding of up to $95,000 to increase equity and access to COVID-19 education and vaccinations among populations disproportionally affected by COVID-19. Please visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/grant-funding/ for details. The organization must serve Manassas, Manassas Park, or Prince William County. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. Please email [email protected] for more information.

Do you love going fishing? Brain Injury Services (BIS) is searching for a volunteer to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for a brain injury client living in Prince William who would like to go on occasional fishing trips. PALS is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. You’ll feel great as you enjoy a day at your favorite fishing hole while helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

is searching for a to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for a brain injury client living in Prince William who would like to go on occasional fishing trips. PALS is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. You’ll feel great as you enjoy a day at your favorite fishing hole while helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help. You can make a difference in the life of a child! C ASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on April 24, 6 p.m. – 7p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates.

needs who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on April 24, 6 p.m. – 7p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates. CRi (Choice. Respect. independence) is a community-based nonprofit organization with a focus on providing personalized resources to people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs. They are currently in need of an American Sign Language (ASL) volunteer age 18+ to service the public at CRi events. This volunteer will communicate with individuals who are hearing impaired and in need of socialization with those who speak ASL. Strong skills in ASL are necessary and you’ll feel great as you share your specialized talent to help someone communicate with the public! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

is a community-based nonprofit organization with a focus on providing personalized resources to people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs. They are currently in need of an American Sign Language (ASL) to service the public at CRi events. This volunteer will communicate with individuals who are hearing impaired and in need of socialization with those who speak ASL. Strong skills in ASL are necessary and you’ll feel great as you share your specialized talent to help someone communicate with the public! Please email [email protected] to learn more. If you’re a teen in need of service hours, we’ve got a fun event for you! The wonderful staff at First Home Alliance is hosting a Community Appreciation Day on April 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 14300 Veterans Drive, Woodbridge 22191. Volunteers age 16+ are needed 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. to help with jobs such as set up/break down, registration table, monitoring the bounce house and yard games for kids, face painting and serving food during lunch. It sounds like it will be a great day while you help this nonprofit thank the community for their support! Please email [email protected] to sign up and learn more.

is hosting a Community Appreciation Day on April 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 14300 Veterans Drive, Woodbridge 22191. are needed 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. to help with jobs such as set up/break down, registration table, monitoring the bounce house and yard games for kids, face painting and serving food during lunch. It sounds like it will be a great day while you help this nonprofit thank the community for their support! Please email [email protected] to sign up and learn more. The year is speeding by, and Girls on the Run of NOVA is already preparing for their 5K Celebration being held May 18 (Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax) and May 19 (Pentagon City, Arlington)! Over 100 volunteers age 13+ are needed for all sorts of jobs like Greeters, Water Stations, Cheerleaders and more. It sounds like it will be a fantastic event and you’ll feel great as you support and encourage these youth who have been working hard to build up their fitness and confidence! Please visit https://bit.ly/3TCr3lN to sign up or visit gotrnova.org. Hurry, volunteer slots will fill up quickly!

of NOVA is already preparing for their 5K Celebration being held May 18 (Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax) and May 19 (Pentagon City, Arlington)! Over 100 are needed for all sorts of jobs like Greeters, Water Stations, Cheerleaders and more. It sounds like it will be a fantastic event and you’ll feel great as you support and encourage these youth who have been working hard to build up their fitness and confidence! Please visit https://bit.ly/3TCr3lN to sign up or visit gotrnova.org. Hurry, volunteer slots will fill up quickly! You can celebrate Earth Day with Leopold’s Preserve! They need volunteers to help plant 200 donated trees on their facility at 16290 Thoroughfare Road in Broad Run on Saturday, April 20. Two shifts are available, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3p.m. This sounds like a wonderful activity for the whole family! Please visit leopoldspreserve.com/calendar to sign up. Please email [email protected] or call 571.358.2098 to learn more.

to help plant 200 donated trees on their facility at 16290 Thoroughfare Road in Broad Run on Saturday, April 20. Two shifts are available, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3p.m. This sounds like a wonderful activity for the whole family! Please visit leopoldspreserve.com/calendar to sign up. Please email [email protected] or call 571.358.2098 to learn more. If you love working with special needs youth and horses and you’re at least 14 years old, Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center , 16198 Silver Lake Road in Haymarket, wants to meet you! They’re in need of volunteers age 14+ to spend a couple of hours a week supporting students with physical, cognitive, and mental health disabilities through therapeutic riding. No horse experience necessary, training provided, and you’ll feel great as you help this organization achieve their mission of “Changing Lives One Hoofbeat at a Time!” Please visit rainbowriding.org to fill out an online volunteer application, email [email protected] or call 703.794.5308 for more information.

, 16198 Silver Lake Road in Haymarket, wants to meet you! They’re in need of to spend a couple of hours a week supporting students with physical, cognitive, and mental health disabilities through therapeutic riding. No horse experience necessary, training provided, and you’ll feel great as you help this organization achieve their mission of “Changing Lives One Hoofbeat at a Time!” Please visit rainbowriding.org to fill out an online volunteer application, email [email protected] or call 703.794.5308 for more information. If your office, group or club is looking for a meaningful volunteer experience, the SERVE Family Shelter in Manassas needs groups of 5-7 people to provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends/holidays. Volunteers have the option to prepare the meal offsite and do a drive-by drop-off delivery of the meal to the shelter or to prepare and serve onsite in the shelter kitchen (must be at least 18 to serve meals onsite). You’ll feel great knowing you’re providing a home-cooked nutritious meal for those coping with homelessness! Dates are available Memorial Day weekend through the end of June! Please email [email protected] for more information and a list of other open dates in 2024.

in Manassas needs groups of 5-7 people to provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends/holidays. have the option to prepare the meal offsite and do a drive-by drop-off delivery of the meal to the shelter or to prepare and serve onsite in the shelter kitchen (must be at least 18 to serve meals onsite). You’ll feel great knowing you’re providing a home-cooked nutritious meal for those coping with homelessness! Dates are available Memorial Day weekend through the end of June! Please email [email protected] for more information and a list of other open dates in 2024. Mark your calendar! Walk MS: Manassas 2024 will be held May 4 at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, and LOTS of volunteers age 15+ are needed to make this successful! Jobs include Event Set-Up, Volunteer Check-in, Route Marshals, Hydration Stations, and much more! You’ll feel great as you get involved with this community walk whose goal is to end Multiple Sclerosis (MS) forever! Please visit https://bit.ly/4cHgvut and to sign up, email [email protected] for more information.