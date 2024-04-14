Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound: Exit 104 (Carmel Church): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 103, just before the interchange at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks for bridge washing.

Exit 118 (Thornburg): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 117, just before exit 118 (Thornburg), at the bridge over the Matta River for bridge washing.

Exit 118 (Thornburg): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 119 after exit 118 (Thornburg) at the bridge over the Po River for bridge washing.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 121 at the bridge over the Ni River for bridge washing.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single lane closure at the bridge over Route 1 for bridge washing.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closures on both local and through travel lanes at the bridges over the Rappahannock River for bridge washing.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures on I-95 northbound in the through travel lanes and local travel lanes at mile markers 132-134 for paving.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 132-133 for guardrail as part of 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) On-Ramp Closure: Sunday – Thursday, Midnight – 3:30 a.m. I-95 northbound on-ramp from Route 17 northbound will close. Signs will direct drivers to the detour route.

Exit 140 (Stafford) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 141 -142 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Construction of a noise barrier.

Exit 148 (Quantico): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 146-148 beginning at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. All northbound lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m. for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closures on both I-95 northbound and southbound starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive).

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. at mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., Single lane closure at mile markers 139-138 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., Single lane closure on I-95 southbound at mile markers 135-134 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) On-Ramp Closure: Sunday – Thursday, Midnight – 3:30 a.m. I-95 southbound on-ramp from Route 17 southbound will close. Signs will guide drivers along the detour route. Various construction activities for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Off-Ramp Closure: Sunday – Thursday, Midnight – 3:30 a.m. I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton will close. Signs will guide drivers along the detour route. Various construction activities for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 608 (Catharpin Road): Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pipe replacement. Expect alternating, one-way traffic on Catharpin Road between Pawmunkey Road and Nottoway Lane. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 649 (Seay Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. Expect alternating, one-way traffic between Post Oak Road and Robert E. Lee Drive. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 674 (Chancellor Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. Expect alternating, one-way traffic between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 719 (Days Bridge Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Days Bridge Road at the bridge over Lake Anna for maintenance. Automatic flagging devices will direct traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion.

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound:

A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025. Route 3 and Orange Plank Road: Utility relocation is underway ahead of construction to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Rd. to a new traffic pattern to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce conflict points. Project completion in spring 2024.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Overpass Replacement and Widening: Construction started in Dec. 2020 to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 is being widened to four lanes until just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. A shared-use path, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Project completion was scheduled for late Feb. 2024. The project is now anticipated to be completed in May 2024.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive: Hood Drive is reduced to a single lane between Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road), carrying only northbound traffic. Southbound traffic should follow the posted detour along Courthouse Road and Route 1 southbound. New right and left turn lanes are under construction at an entrance to a future Veterans Health Administration clinic. Additional turn lanes will be built on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive. Additional sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection. Project completion in July 2024.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening: Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, will be built parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Stafford County: Route 1: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closure on Route 1 at Courthouse Road for permit/utility work.

Route 17 Northbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Short Street and Sanford Drive for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction, near I-95 exit 133 interchange. Project completion May 17, 2024.

Route 17 Southbound: Sunday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing construction, near I-95 exit 133 interchange. Project completion May 17, 2024.

Sanford Drive: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Sanford Drive between Route 17 and Simpson Drive for paving.

South Gateway Drive: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures on South Gateway near the Route 17 intersection for paving.

Route 604 (Belle Plains Road): Monday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic between White Oak Road and cul-de-sac for ditch cleaning operation. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 616 (Poplar Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Poplar Road for milling and paving between Branch Creek Way and Tacketts Mill Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closure on Courthouse Road near Route 1 and Stafford Avenue for permit/utility work.

Staffordboro Commuter Lot Restriping: Restriping will continue on weekends through late April at VDOT Park and Ride commuter lot on Staffordboro Boulevard, near the Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) and Mine Road intersection. The lot will be closed to weekend parking on the following dates: Saturday, April 13-Sunday, April 14, Saturday, April 20-Sunday, Apri 21 and Saturday, April 27-Sunday, April 28.

Temporary parking on Sundays for a farmers market held in the Staffordboro lot will be permitted.To find an alternative Park and Ride lot location, visit the VDOT Park and Ride interactive map.

—Virginia Department of Transportation