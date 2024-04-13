Derrick Anderson announces Congressional campaign for 7th District

Derrick Anderson formally kicked off his campaign for Congressional Senate of the 7th district on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Speaking to a crowded room at Highmark Brewery in Stafford, Anderson was introduced by US House Majority Whip Tom Emmer. Delegate Tara Durant also spoke to the crowd.

Anderson is from Spotsylvania, graduating from Courtland High School before attending Virginia Tech. He is a former Special Forces Green Beret and received a J.D. from Georgetown Law. Anderson received endorsements from Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur, Spotsylvania County Supervisors Jake Lane and Gerald Childress, and every GOP member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

In the crowded race for the 7th District, Anderson leads Republicans in funds with over $328,000 cash on hand. Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman leads the Democrats with over $1 million on hand. The district (map here) includes eastern Prince William County, Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties, and Fredericksburg.

Incumbent Abigail Spanberger (D) will not seek re-election to the seat, instead running for Virginia Governor in 2025.

The primary election is June 24, 2024 and the Virginia Department of Elections plans to list the candidates on or about April 15, according to its website. The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is May 28, 2024. (Voters may register after this date, through Election Day, and vote using a provisional ballot.)

The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is June 7, 2024. Your local voter registration office must receive your request by 5 p.m.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office is Friday, May 3, 2024. Voter registration offices open for early voting on Saturday, June 8, 2024. General elections will be on Nov 25, 2024.