Prince William County Public Schools breaks ground on new elementary school

Prince William County Public Schools press release: Local elected officials joined Prince William County School Board members and Superintendent of Schools Dr. LaTanya D. McDade in a ceremony to celebrate the construction of “Woodbridge Area” Elementary School. The state-of-the-art school is scheduled to open for the 2025-26 school year at the corner of Route 1 and Prince William Parkway, near Fred Lynn Middle School.

“One of the commitments in our PWCS Vision 2025 Launching Thriving Futures Strategic Plan is positive climate and culture. There is no doubt that equitable access to new, state-of-the-art facilities positively impacts a school’s climate and culture,” shared Dr. McDade. “Prince William County Public Schools is committed to providing safe and welcoming facilities for students, families, staff and the community, and this new facility is one example of this commitment. ”

Fred M. Lynn Middle School choir students performed a rendition of “Child of Tomorrow,” by Mark Patterson, under the direction of their chorus teacher, Caelyn Davis.

Dr. Babur Lateef, School Board Chairman-At-Large, Loree Williams, Woodbridge District School Board representative, Deshundra Jefferson, Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Margaret Angela Franklin , Woodbridge District representative on the Board of County Supervisors, and Kimberly Werle, associate superintendent for eastern elementary schools, also shared remarks.

The school naming committee will provide naming suggestions to the School Board for approval prior to the school’s opening. The school is designed by Moseley Architects and is contracted with V.F. Pavone Construction. Anthony Greathouse of the PWCS Facilities Department, Construction Office is the project manager.