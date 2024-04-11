‘Woodbridge Area’ Elementary school holds groundbreaking ceremony

The newest addition to Prince William County Public Schools held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday April 11. The ‘Woodbridge Area’ Elementary school sits next to Fred Lynn’s Middle School at 1550 Prince William Parkway, Woodbridge.

The ‘Woodbridge Area’ Elementary school was built to help with the overflow of students found at other Prince William County Elementary Schools. The school will serve 631 and have 3 different stories.

They will officially open for students for the 2025-2026 school year.