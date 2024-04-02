Veterans Growing America collaborates with BLK ESSENSE to propel fragrance business

BLK ESSENSE, a small business specializing in fragrances, has been making waves in the industry with its unique products and ambitious vision. Led by U.S. Army Retired Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Sherrie M. Bryant, a passionate entrepreneur determined to succeed, BLK ESSENSE has found support and guidance from an unexpected source: Veterans Growing America.

A military veteran, Bryant has faced and overcome numerous challenges as an entrepreneur. From providing a service to crafting a product, she has navigated the complexities of business ownership with resilience and dedication. Her drive to succeed stems from personal ambition and a desire to empower other veterans and women to realize their potential in the business world.

Veterans Growing America, an organization committed to supporting and empowering veteran-owned businesses, recognized the potential in BLK ESSENSE and stepped in to assist. Through mentorship, training, and networking opportunities, Bryant was equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to take her business to new heights.

“I didn’t even know that I could do contracting,” Bryant explains, highlighting the transformative impact of the support she received from Veterans Growing America. With their guidance, she obtained essential certifications and learned how to navigate the world of government contracting, opening up many opportunities for her business.

In addition to Veterans Growing America’s support, Bryant has embraced various professional memberships and networking opportunities to expand her reach further. From joining the Entrepreneurs League to attending training sessions on women’s business initiatives, she remains committed to continuous growth and learning.

Through strategic marketing efforts on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, BLK ESSENSE has connected with a broader audience and showcased its exceptional products. Bryant’s dedication to leveraging every opportunity to promote her business reflects her unwavering commitment to success.

As BLK ESSENSE continues to flourish, Bryant remains steadfast in her belief that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, especially veterans, and women, reminding them that with the right support and mindset, they can achieve their dreams.

With the support of Veterans Growing America and a relentless drive for success, BLK ESSENSE is well on its way to becoming a household name in the fragrance industry.