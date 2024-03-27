Showers, thunderstorms possible today; Weekend looks nice | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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As a slow-moving cold front creeps across the Mid-Atlantic region, residents can expect unsettled weather with showers and the potential for thunderstorms. The National Weather Service predicts this front will progress from west to east through tonight, accompanied by varying conditions.

Currently, low pressure is developing near the Carolinas and is expected to move northeastward along the front as it shifts offshore by Thursday. This movement will influence the weather pattern, changing precipitation and atmospheric pressure.

Today, residents can anticipate showers and possibly thunderstorms, particularly along the I-95 corridor extending northward through the D.C. and Baltimore metros. Patchy fog may also accompany these conditions, reducing visibility in certain areas. High temperatures are expected to reach around 52°F, with a southeast wind around six mph. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are likely, with potentially higher amounts in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Tonight, showers will continue, especially after 3 a.m., with patchy fog persisting. Cloud cover will keep temperatures relatively stable, with lows around 45°F. A light northeast wind is forecasted.

On Thursday, showers are expected mainly before 11 am, accompanied by patchy morning fog. Cloud cover will persist, with a high near 56°F. A north wind of 8 to 13 mph, gusting as high as 21 mph, may further influence conditions. Additional precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible.

As the system progresses, Thursday night will see a gradual clearing of clouds, with temperatures dropping to around 39°F. A northwest wind of 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, is expected.

By Friday, the weather will improve as high pressure builds in from the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys. Sunny skies are forecasted with a high near 65°F, accompanied by a northwest wind of 10 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 29 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 42°F.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 70°F.