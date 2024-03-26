Call to Action: 2024 Park Day volunteers needed

Greetings, Prince William – Please join the staff at Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park for Park Day 2024 on April 6, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Park Day is a nationwide event that encourages Civil War enthusiasts to help maintain, restore and preserve Civil War sites through volunteerism. Volunteers are needed for projects such as litter pick up, cleaning cemeteries, and trail maintenance throughout the 140-acre park. Please wear sturdy work shoes, bring gloves, and remember sunscreen. Tools and snacks will be provided. Please meet in the parking lot off Iron Brigade Avenue. You’ll feel great getting outdoors with friends and family as you clean up and beautify this piece of Civil War history! No signups necessary, just show up. Please contact [email protected] or call 703.366.3049 for more information.

Animal lovers, the Pet Food Pantry at City of Manassas Animal Shelter needs donations of pet food to help those who temporarily need assistance in feeding their pets. Donations of dry and canned pet food plus treats for dogs and cats, pet food for small animals (rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.) and cat litter are welcome! Items can be brought to the animal shelter at 10039 Dean Drive, Manassas 20110. If your kids are looking for a Spring Break service project, they could hold a pet food drive! Please call 703.257.2420 for more information and shelter hours.

needs of pet food to help those who temporarily need assistance in feeding their pets. Donations of dry and canned pet food plus treats for dogs and cats, pet food for small animals (rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.) and cat litter are welcome! Items can be brought to the animal shelter at 10039 Dean Drive, Manassas 20110. If your kids are looking for a Spring Break service project, they could hold a pet food drive! Please call 703.257.2420 for more information and shelter hours. And animal lovers in Prince William County, you haven’t been forgotten! Prince William County Police Department is holding a Fill the Cruiser event for the County’s Animal Services Center March 28, 12 p.m.- 2 p.m. Come by the Central District Police Station, 5036 Davis Ford Road in Woodbridge and help load up the police vehicle with your donations of pet food, pet toys, kitty litter and more to feed those furry friends! Please visit https://bit.ly/3TkJF9W for a list of requested items. Please email [email protected] or call 703.792.6465 for more information.

event for the County’s Animal Services Center March 28, 12 p.m.- 2 p.m. Come by the Central District Police Station, 5036 Davis Ford Road in Woodbridge and help load up the police vehicle with your of pet food, pet toys, kitty litter and more to feed those furry friends! Please visit https://bit.ly/3TkJF9W for a list of requested items. Please email [email protected] or call 703.792.6465 for more information. Brain Injury Services (BIS) needs volunteers to be PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Once a month outings for coffee, walks, lunch, etc. can help a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

needs to be PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Once a month outings for coffee, walks, lunch, etc. can help a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help. You can make a difference in the life of a child! CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on March 27, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates.

needs who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on March 27, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates. If you need service hours for school, church, etc., the Town of Dumfries is holding their Dumfries Spring Clean-Up on April 6, beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone’s welcome! Volunteers will meet at 17757 Main Street in Dumfries for check-in. Fresh air, volunteering with friends and family, cleaning up the community – what a wonderful way to spend a Saturday morning! Please visit https://bit.ly/48E96Ka to register, call 703.221.3400, ext. 119 or email [email protected] to learn more.

on April 6, beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone’s welcome! will meet at 17757 Main Street in Dumfries for check-in. Fresh air, volunteering with friends and family, cleaning up the community – what a wonderful way to spend a Saturday morning! Please visit https://bit.ly/48E96Ka to register, call 703.221.3400, ext. 119 or email [email protected] to learn more. Come out April 6 and be a River Hero! Friends of the Occoquan is holding their Spring River Cleanup at 5 different sites in Prince William County, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Preregistration is recommended by emailing [email protected]. Bottled drinks and snacks will be available. Enjoy your Saturday morning with friends by doing your part to keep the source of our drinking water safe and pristine! Please visit www.friendsoftheoccoquan.org and scroll down the Home page for more information.

at 5 different sites in Prince William County, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Preregistration is recommended by emailing [email protected]. Bottled drinks and snacks will be available. Enjoy your Saturday morning with friends by doing your part to keep the source of our drinking water safe and pristine! Please visit www.friendsoftheoccoquan.org and scroll down the Home page for more information. You can celebrate Earth Day with Leopold’s Preserve ! They need volunteers to help plant 200 donated trees on their facility at 16290 Thoroughfare Road in Broad Run on Saturday, April 20. Two shifts are available, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.. This sounds like a wonderful activity for the whole family! Please visit www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar to sign up. Please email [email protected] or call 571.358.2098 to learn more.

! They need to help plant 200 donated trees on their facility at 16290 Thoroughfare Road in Broad Run on Saturday, April 20. Two shifts are available, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.. This sounds like a wonderful activity for the whole family! Please visit www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar to sign up. Please email [email protected] or call 571.358.2098 to learn more. Use your skills and knowledge of English to make a difference in the lives of immigrants and refugees in our community! Literacy Council of Northern Virginia’s English Empowerment Center (EEC) needs volunteers age 18+ to teach English to beginning-level learners at various locations in Alexandria, Annandale, Arlington, Falls Church, Herndon, Lorton, Reston, and also online. They have a particular need for volunteers for classes in Lorton, Alexandria, and Annandale. Prior teaching experience is preferred but is not required – training, curriculum, and support will be provided. EEC also seeks committed office volunteers to assist with administrative tasks, special events, and data entry. Please come to an information session/volunteer orientation on Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. over Zoom. For more information or to RSVP for the orientation, email [email protected].

needs to teach English to beginning-level learners at various locations in Alexandria, Annandale, Arlington, Falls Church, Herndon, Lorton, Reston, and also online. They have a particular need for volunteers for classes in Lorton, Alexandria, and Annandale. Prior teaching experience is preferred but is not required – training, curriculum, and support will be provided. EEC also seeks committed office volunteers to assist with administrative tasks, special events, and data entry. Please come to an information session/volunteer orientation on Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. over Zoom. For more information or to RSVP for the orientation, email [email protected]. Save the Date and get a jump on spring cleaning! Prince William County Solid Waste Division will hold a Free Document Shredding Event March 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until trucks reach capacity. The event is located at Pfitzner Stadium parking lot, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This is for residents only, unavailable for businesses and commercial patrons. Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/free-paper-shredding-residents for more information, email [email protected] to learn more.

Event March 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until trucks reach capacity. The event is located at Pfitzner Stadium parking lot, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This is for residents only, unavailable for businesses and commercial patrons. Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/free-paper-shredding-residents for more information, email [email protected] to learn more. StreetLight Community Ministries still needs volunteers who can provide a nourishing dinner for 30 people each night at the Bill Mehr Drop-In Center, 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge through March 31. Meals should be prepared at home and provided in disposable aluminum pans or serving trays; drop off is between 6:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. only. Desserts and sides are also appreciated but not required. It’s a fantastic group project, and you’ll feel great knowing you are providing a delicious homecooked meal for our homeless neighbors! Please visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/lowvd4/ to sign up. If you sign up to bring a meal and cannot honor your commitment/make it on time, please email [email protected] or call 571.677.2883.