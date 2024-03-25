Police name suspect in Dumfries club fatal shooting

Police said they knew the man who shot and killed a man outside a Dumfries club.

On March 24, 2024, Prince William police detectives identified the suspect sought in connection to the fatal shooting of Carvell Jarmain Williams, 38, of Warrenton, outside Club Tempo located at 17650 Possum Point Road in Dumfries on March 23.

While investigating the incident, detectives identified the suspect and obtained arrest warrants. Preliminarily, the investigation revealed the two parties were known to one another and that the accused and victim were possibly involved in an altercation in the parking lot when the victim was fatally shot, police said.

Police have located the suspect. Detectives continue to actively investigate the incident and ask anyone with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of the accused to contact police.

The suspect is Jonathan Montile Middleton, 37, of the 100 block of Eustace Road in Stafford, police said.

He’s described as black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.